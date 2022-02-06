Cardaño-Hillary, No. 5 Indiana women beat Purdue 64-57

By EVAN GERIKE

Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Nicole Cardaño-Hillary scored 19 points and Grace Berger had 17 to lead No. 5 Indiana over Purdue 64-57. Chloe Moore-McNeil added a career-high 11 points and 10 rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench for the Hoosiers. Indiana improved to 16-3. Playing in front of 7,891 fans, its largest crowd of the season, Indiana closed out the win on Berger’s four free throws in the final 23 seconds. Jeanae Terry led Purdue with 14 points. The Boilermakers are 13-10.