Bublik upsets Zverev to win Open Sud de France

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Alexander Bublik upset the odds by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-3 in the Open Sud de France final for his first career title. In doing so the 24-year-old Kazakhstani stopped the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up Zverev from winning his 20th career title. Bublik had lost his four previous finals. He had eight aces and won 86% of points on his first serve against the big-serving Zverev, who lost to the 35th-ranked Bublik in their previous meeting. Zverev is now 19-10 in career finals.