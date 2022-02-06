Back from injury, 1st Liverpool goal for teen Elliott in cup

LONDON (AP) — Teenager Harvey Elliott returned from five months out injured and scored his first Liverpool goal in a 3-1 victory over Cardiff in the FA Cup. It was Liverpool’s third goal in the game after Diogo Jota’s 15th of the season and Takumi Minamino’s strike that set up a meeitng with Cardiff in the fifth round. The only other all-Premier League matchup in the last 16 is Southampton’s home game against West Ham. Premier League champion Manchester City will go to second-tier side Peterborough. Middlesbrough’s reward for knocking out Manchester United is a home match against Tottenham.