NEW YORK (AP) — Ethan Wright had 27 points as Princeton rolled past Columbia 85-63. Drew Friberg added 17 points for the Tigers (16-5, 6-2 Ivy League). Princeton made a season-high 16 3-pointers — including seven by Wright and five by Friberg. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had 15 points to pace the Lions (4-16, 1-7), who have lost six straight.