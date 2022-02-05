Wake Forest hands Florida State its fourth consecutive loss

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jake LaRavia had a near triple-double, Alondes Williams scored 23 points, Damari Monsanto hit a clutch 3-pointer, and Wake Forest defeated Florida State 68-60, the Seminoles’ fourth consecutive loss. LaRavia had 18 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, missing out on a triple-double one game after Williams was also one assist shy of a triple-double. A 3-pointer by Caleb Mills drew Florida State within 57-56 with 3:51 remaining but Mucius came right back with a 3-pointer for the Demon Deacons. Cam’Ron Fletcher’s layup kept Florida State within four points with 53 seconds remaining before Monsanto’s huge 3-pointer.