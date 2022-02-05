Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:24 pm

Tubelis, Kriisa lead No. 7 Arizona over No. 19 USC 72-63

KEYT

By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Kerr Kriisa added 13 points and No. 7 Arizona rallied in the second half for a 72-63 win over No. 19 Southern Cal on Saturday. The Wildcats knocked off another ranked opponent just two days after beating No. 3 UCLA 76-66. They’re 13-0 at home this season and have a 15-game home winning streak in Tucson dating back to last year. It was a hard-fought win. Arizona trailed for a decent chunk of the second half and needed a 10-0 run late in the second half to take control. Isaiah Mobley led the Trojans with 15 points.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content