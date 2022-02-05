Tubelis, Kriisa lead No. 7 Arizona over No. 19 USC 72-63

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Kerr Kriisa added 13 points and No. 7 Arizona rallied in the second half for a 72-63 win over No. 19 Southern Cal on Saturday. The Wildcats knocked off another ranked opponent just two days after beating No. 3 UCLA 76-66. They’re 13-0 at home this season and have a 15-game home winning streak in Tucson dating back to last year. It was a hard-fought win. Arizona trailed for a decent chunk of the second half and needed a 10-0 run late in the second half to take control. Isaiah Mobley led the Trojans with 15 points.