Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:40 am

The last run: White says Olympics will be his final contest

KEYT

By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — This really is it for Shaun White. The three-time gold medalist made it clear that not only will the Beijing Games be his last Olympics, they’ll mark his final contest, too. During a reflective, sometimes emotional news conference, not far from the halfpipe where he’ll take his last competitive ride, the 35-year-old said that, yes, he’ll be hanging ’em up for good after the medal round next Friday.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content