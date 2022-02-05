Olympics Live: High winds postpone downhill ski race – again

BEIJING (AP) — The start of the men’s downhill skiing competition at the Beijing Games has been postponed again because of high wind. The race was scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Beijing time, but organizers first said it would not start before noon. They will now decide at noon if it can start an hour later. It’s the first race of the Alpine competition at the Winter Olympics. Saturday’s third and final training session had to be canceled because of high wind. The world’s best skiers only saw The Rock course up close for the first time a few days ago.