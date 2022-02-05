No. 18 Oklahoma women win 101-99 in double overtime

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Madi Williams drove to the hoop and scored with nine seconds left in the second overtime to give 18th-ranked Oklahoma its 20th win this season, a 101-99 victory over West Virginia. Williams finished with 22 points and nine rebounds. Taylor Robertson scored 26 points with seven 3-pointers and had the tying points at both the end of regulation and the first overtime. The Sooners reached 20 victories for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Ari Gray scored a career-high 25 points and Kari Niblack had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers.