Meyers Taylor says she’s set to leave isolation

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor said on NBC’s “Weekend TODAY” that she was about to leave isolation and could start preparing in earnest to compete at the Beijing Olympics. Meyers Taylor said Saturday she would be leaving that night. Meyers Taylor revealed Tuesday she had tested positive for COVID-19. She had to give up her spot as a flagbearer at the opening ceremony, but bobsled doesn’t begin until about a week into the Olympics. Women’s monobob official training begins Feb. 10, with competition beginning Feb. 13. Training for the two-woman event starts Feb. 15, with competition beginning Feb. 18.