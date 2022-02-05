Lufile lifts Oral Roberts over St. Thomas (MN) 88-66

TULSA, Okla. — Elijah Lufile had a career-high 25 points plus 13 rebounds as Oral Roberts easily beat St. Thomas (MN) 88-66. Lufile shot 11 for 14 from the floor. Issac McBride had 13 points for Oral Roberts (16-8, 10-3 Summit League). Carlos Jurgens added 12 points and seven rebounds. Max Abmas had 10 points and eight assists. Parker Bjorklund had 25 points for the Tommies (8-14, 2-8), who have lost seven consecutive games. Riley Miller added 10 points.