By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Kalib Boone and Moussa Cisse each scored 12 points to help Oklahoma State defeat Oklahoma 64-55 and snap a four-game losing streak. Rondel Walker scored 11 points and Keylan Boone added 10 for Oklahoma State. Tanner Groves scored 23 points and Elijah Harkless added 15 for Oklahoma. The Sooners have lost seven of eight after a fast start under new coach Porter Moser.