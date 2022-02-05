Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:37 pm

Giroux named MVP, Metropolitan team wins NHL All-Star Game

KEYT

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux scored three goals and the Metropolitan Division beat the Central Division 5-3 in the final 3-on-3 match of the NHL All-Star Game. New Jersey’s Jack Hughes, at 20 the youngest All-Star, also scored three goals for the Metropolitan team in the All-Star extravaganza’s first trip to Las Vegas. Giroux clearly took the All-Star showcase seriously, showing off his goal-scoring abilities to any less-serious competitors. He was also perhaps auditioning for any potential suitors for the veteran forward, who could be moved by the Flyers before he hits unrestricted free agency this summer.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content