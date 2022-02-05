Giroud scores 2 late goals as AC Milan beats rival Inter 2-1

MILAN (AP) — Olivier Giroud again showed why he can never be written off by scoring two late goals as AC Milan rallied to beat city rival Inter Milan 2-1 and re-ignite the Serie A title race. Milan moved one point behind defending champion and leader Inter, which has played one game less. Midfielder Ivan Perisic put Inter ahead when he volleyed in following a 39th-minute corner. Giroud equalized in the 75th. Four minutes later he produced a superb flick with his right foot to spin around his marker before curling the ball under goalkeeper Samir Handanovic with his left. Roma was held 0-0 at home by struggling Genoa. Fiorentina hosted Lazio later Saturday.