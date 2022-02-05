Chatman scores 24 points, Vanderbilt beats No. 25 LSU 75-66

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rodney Chatman scored a season-high 24 points, making 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and Vanderbilt beat No. 25 LSU 75-66. It was the Commodores’ biggest win this season. Vanderbilt now has won two of its last three and coach Jerry Stackhouse is 2-9 against top 25 teams. Both have come against LSU and coach Will Wade inside Memorial Gym. LSU now has lost three straight and six of seven. Tari Eason led LSU with 16 points, 14 in the second half, and Eric Gaines had 14.