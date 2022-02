HOUSTON (AP) — Jamal Bieniemy scored a career-high 36 points and Tydus Verhoeven scored 12 and UTEP beat Rice 72-70 on Saturday for its sixth-straight win. Bieniemy shot 13 for 22 (59%) including 7 for 11 (63.6%) from 3-point range. Rice’s Carl Pierre made a layup with as time expired to end the game. Pierre had 18 points and six rebounds.