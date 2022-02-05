Skip to Content
BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Cheering for China on cold, dark night

BEIJING (AP) — China may not have a strong winter sports tradition, but skating is one of the areas where its athletes have excelled. So Saturday night’s short track speedskating mixed team relay final was bound to draw a massive audience. On a cold, dark night, a crowd of Beijingers gathered in front of a giant outdoor TV to watch. They would not be disappointed. China’s four men and women executed perfectly and won China’s first gold medal of these Winter Olympics.

