US curlers have epic Olympic entrance behind skip Shuster

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — About the only way the U.S. men’s curling team can top its entrance at the Beijing Olympics is by winning another gold medal. Skip John Shuster carried the American flag into the Bird’s Nest for the opening ceremony along with speedskater Brittany Bowe. Shuster’s teammates, including two who were with him when the Americans won their first Olympic curling gold medal four years ago, walked in just behind him, arm-in-arm. Shuster is competing in his fifth Olympics and called leading Team USA the biggest honor of his career to this point.