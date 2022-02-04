Unal scores brace to lead Getafe’s 3-0 win over Levante

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Getafe striker Enes Unal has scored a first-half brace to lead a 3-0 victory over Levante in the Spanish league. Unal took Getafe’s opener just two minutes after kickoff when he headed in a corner kick. He added a second goal on the half-hour mark. Unal had not scored this season before Quique Sánchez Flores returned to the club in mid-October for his third stint as Getafe’s coach. Since then, the Turkish player has scored nine times in 12 appearances. The win lifted Getafe seven points clear of the relegation zone. Levante remained in last place at nine points from safety.