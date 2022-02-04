Senor Bowl QBs audition to be first signal-caller drafted

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The Senior Bowl quarterbacks are vying to be No. 1. In an NFL draft where it seems unlikely for a passer to be the top overall NFL draft pick, that means a competition among players like Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, North Carolina’s Sam Howell and Liberty’s Malik Willis to be the first quarterback taken. They’ll culminate their weeklong NFL audition for NFL teams with Saturday’s Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mississippi’s Matt Corral is also a candidate for the No. 1 status, but he couldn’t participate in the Senior Bowl since the junior hadn’t yet graduated.