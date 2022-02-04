Skip to Content
Risk-taker Eileen Gu makes China an Olympic force on snow

By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — American-born daredevil Eileen Gu will be trying to win gold medals for China at the Beijing Olympics. Gu’s mother is from the host country and the 18-year-old freestyle skier decided to compete for China instead of the United States. It’s a decision that has caused some backlash for the San Francisco-born and bred skier. Gu says she made the decision because she wanted to be a role model for young girls in China who have not had many female athletes to look up to over the decades. Gu has a legitimate chance to become the first action-sports athlete to win gold in three separate Olympic events. She has notched victories in slopestyle, halfpipe and big air over the past year.

