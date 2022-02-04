Chiefs hire ex-Jags coordinator Cullen for defensive line

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs hired Joe Cullen, the former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator, to coach their defensive line Friday while moving Brandon Daly from that position group to work with the linebackers.

Cullen has spent 15 seasons working with defensive lines for five teams, beginning with Detroit in 2006 and moving through Jacksonville, Cleveland, Tampa Bay and Detroit. He spent one season as the Jaguars defensive coordinator before the firing of coach Urban Meyer led to a change in regimes.

Daly had worked with the Kansas City defensive line for the past three seasons. His move to the linebacker corps fills an opening that was created when Matt House departed to become defensive coordinator at LSU.

___

More AP Super Bowl coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/super-bowl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL