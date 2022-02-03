Soccer Foundation endorses Parlow Cone for USSF president

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Foundation has urged its members to reelect Cindy Parlow Cone as U.S. Soccer Federation president rather than restore former president Carlos Cordeiro. Cordeiro is a former Goldman Sachs partner who headed the federation from 2018 to 2020. He resigned in March 2020 after federation lawyers filed legal papers claiming women’s national team players had less physical ability and responsibility than their male counterparts. Parlow Cone is a former national team player who was vice president at the time and succeeded him. The federation’s national council meets in Atlanta on March 5 to vote on a four-year term.