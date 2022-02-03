Skip to Content
No. 14 Georgia women beat Vanderbilt 71-56

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jenna Staiti scored 16 points, Que Morrison added 15 points and No. 14 Georgia beat Vanderbilt 71-56. Georgia had its lead cut to 49-47 early in the fourth quarter before going on a 14-2 run for a double-digit lead it would not relinquish. Malury Bates scored six points during the run, and Vanderbilt went five-plus minutes without a field goal in the fourth. Bates finished with 12 points for Georgia. Brinae Alexander scored 13 points and Kaylon Smith added 12 points for Vanderbilt.

