WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Julian Champagnie had 27 points as St. John’s beat Georgetown 90-77. Joel Soriano had 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for the Red Storm (12-9, 4-6 Big East Conference). Donald Carey scored a career-high 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Hoyas (6-14, 0-9), whose losing streak stretched to 10 games.