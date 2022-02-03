Brian White, Vancouver Whitecaps agree to 4-year contract

VANCOUVER , British Columbia (AP) — American forward Brian White and Major League Soccer’s Vancouver Whitecaps agreed to a four-year contract, a deal that includes a 2026 club option. White, who turned 26 on Thursday, scored a team-high 12 goals last season with five assists as the Whitecaps reached the playoffs for the first time in four years. A native of Flemington, New Jersey, White was acquired in June from the New York Red Bulls for $400,000 in general allocation money. White has 27 regular-season goals since joining MLS in 2018.