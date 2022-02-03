Alabama officials propose $183 million basketball arena

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama trustees are considering a proposal to build a $183 million basketball arena. Details of the proposed 10,136-seat arena were presented to the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees on Thursday. It’s pending approval in the board’s meeting Friday. The arena would replace 54-year-old Coleman Coliseum, but no timetable for completion was presented. The proposal gave a scheduled bid date for April 2023. It would have 60% of the seats in the lower bowl, with student seating stretching around most of it and house men’s and women’s basketball and gymnastics.