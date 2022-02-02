USC’s Riley details recruiting coups, reunion with Williams

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lincoln Riley says he didn’t and couldn’t talk to Caleb Williams between the day the coach left Oklahoma and the day his star quarterback entered the transfer portal five weeks later. Southern California’s new coach had to wait patiently for the chance to land the centerpiece of his first recruiting class with the Trojans. Riley closed the deal with Williams for the second time, and the former five-star recruit enrolled at USC last Friday. The quarterback’s commitment capped a bountiful haul for the Trojans in the transfer portal. Riley signed 13 players away from other schools.