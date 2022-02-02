Tanev’s 4-point game leads Calgary to 4-2 win over Arizona

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz (AP) — Christopher Tanev scored the go-ahead goal and had three assists, Blake Coleman scored twice, and the Calgary Flames beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 for their fifth win in six games. Elias Lindholm also scored, and Jacob Markstrom had 24 saves for Calgary. The Flames had 50 shots against Coyotes’ goaltender Karel Vejmelka, who faced a franchise-record 26 shots in the first period and made a franchise-record 24 saves. Clayton Keller and Alex Galchenyuk scored for the Coyotes. Keller had a goal and an assist to extend his points-streak to six games.