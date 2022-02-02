Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:30 am

Serbian prosecutors: Djokovic’s COVID-19 test was valid

KEYT

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC
Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s state prosecutors have rejected suggestions that Novak Djokovic used a fake positive test for COVID-19 to try to enter Australia and compete in the Australian Open. The prosecution office said in a statement that it had received a request for criminal proceedings against unnamed individuals who allegedly forged two PCR certificates, which were later used by Djokovic to apply for a medical exemption from vaccination when entering Australia. It said the tests had been checked and were determined to be valid. 

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content