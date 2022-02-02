President Xi Jinping, China’s ‘chairman of everything’

By JOE McDONALD

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — The last time the Olympics came to China, Xi Jinping oversaw the whole endeavor. Now the Games are back, and he is running the entire nation. The Chinese president, hosting a Winter Olympics beleaguered by complaints about human rights abuses, has upended tradition to restore strongman rule in China and tighten Communist Party control over the economy and society. Xi was in charge of the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing that served as a “coming out party” for China. He became general secretary of the party in 2012 and took the ceremonial title of president the next year.