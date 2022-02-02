Skip to Content
Overcoming it all: Humphries, in US colors, reaches Olympics

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — World champion women’s bobsledder Kaillie Humphries has overcome a long list of challenges this season. She was ineligible for the Beijing Olympics because she didn’t have a U.S. passport. She tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. And she was dealing with a relatively serious hamstring injury. All those problems are in the past and now the three-time Olympic medalist for Canada is about to represent the U.S. in the Games for the first time.

