Ovechkin to miss All-Star Game after entering protocols

By RICH DUBROFF

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin will miss the NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas on Saturday after entering the league’s COVID-19 protocols Wednesday. Ovechkin was going to play in his eighth All-Star Game. He’s tied for third in the NHL with 29 goals and is fourth on the career list with 759. Ovechkin will be replaced on the Metropolitan Division roster by his teammate, forward Tom Wilson, who’ll be in his first All-Star Game. Washington center Evgeny Kuznetsov is in his second All-Star Game.