Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:24 am

Omar Minaya joins MLB as amateur scouting consultant

KEYT

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Mets general manager Omar Minaya has been hired by Major League Baseball as a consultant for amateur scouting. He will advise the baseball operations department on both domestic and international scouting initiatives. Minaya, 63, became a scout with the Texas Rangers in 1985 and signed Sammy Sosa. He moved up and became director of professional and international scouting and became a Mets assistant general manager in September 1997. Minaya was Montreal’s GM from 2002-04 and the Mets GM from 2004-10. He worked for San Diego’s front office, then became an adviser to the players’ association and later the Mets.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content