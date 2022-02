By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie had a triple-double to lead the Washington Wizards to a 106-103 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Dinwiddie had 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Kyle Kuzma scored 24 points and the Wizards snapped a six-game losing streak. Joel Embiid had 27 points and 14 rebounds for the Sixers. Tyrese Maxey scored 22 points for the Sixers.