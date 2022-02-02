Skip to Content
Kings rally in 4th to hand Nets 6th straight loss, 112-101

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored seven of his 12 points in the fourth quarter on his way to a double-double, and the Sacramento Kings handed the stumbling Brooklyn Nets their sixth consecutive loss, 112-101. Harrison Barnes scored 19 points and Haliburton had 11 assists to help the Kings stop a seven-game skid. Buddy Hield and Davion Mitchell scored 18 apiece. Nic Claxton had a career-high 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Brooklyn. James Johnson added 18 points. James Harden, who has been nursing a sore right hand and a hamstring injury, was held to four points, his fewest since scoring five against the Chicago Bulls on May 15, 2021.

