ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Keondre Kennedy registered 17 points as Maryland-Baltimore County defeated Albany 59-53. Szymon Wojcik had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Retrievers (10-10, 5-4 America East Conference), who won their fourth straight game. Jarvis Doles and Jamel Horton scored 17 apiece to pace the Great Danes (9-13, 5-5).