Hubb scores 13 of his 15 in 2nd half, Notre Dame beats Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Paul Atkinson Jr. had a season-high 23 points with 11 rebounds, Prentiss Hubb scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half and Notre Dame beat Miami 68-64. Notre Dame had two 10-0 runs in the opening 10 minutes of the second half to take control. The Fighting Irish made 10 of their first 16 shots after halftime, including 4 of 5 from distance. Miami battled back, twice getting within four points in the final 30 seconds but couldn’t get any closer. Charlie Moore stole a Notre Dame inbounds pass with 35.6 seconds left and raced for a fast-break layup to get within 66-62. Cormac Ryan was fouled at 23.1 and made both free throws for a six-point lead. Ryan played solid defense on Isaiah Wong at the other end, forcing a jump shot that was short.