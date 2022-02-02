Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:50 pm

Ferentz wants Iowa alumni advisory committee to continue

KEYT

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP
Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says he wants to restructure an advisory committee of former players formed after a 2020 investigation found evidence of racial bias against Black players in his program. The timeline of when a new committee will be formed and who will be on it is unclear. Former offensive lineman David Porter was the leader of the original 10-person committee. He suggested in early January that it was time for Iowa to part ways with Ferentz. 

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content