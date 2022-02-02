Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:14 pm

David Green dies; was on Cardinals’ 1982 championship team

KEYT

ST. LOUIS (AP) — David Green, an outfielder on the St. Louis Cardinals’ 1982 World Series champions, has died. Green had been hospitalized in suburban St. Louis after choking at his home about a week ago and died Saturday of respiratory failure, his family told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The Cardinals confirmed the death Tuesday on Twitter. Green was 61. He signed with the Milwaukee Brewers in 1978 as a 17-year-old out of Nicaragua and came to St. Louis in a blockbuster trade in December 1980. Green hit .283 as a part-time player on the 1982 team that beat the Brewers in seven games in the World Series.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content