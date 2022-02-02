Danault scores twice Kings defeat Red Wings 5-3

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Phillip Danault scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings finished off a highly successful six-game trip with a 5-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Arthur Kaliyev, Victor Arvidsson and Adrian Kempe also scored for the Kings, who went 4-0-2 on their road swing. Jonathan Quick, who is 6-1 in his last seven games against Detroit, made 22 saves. Trevor Moore and rookie Austin Strand had two assists apiece. Strand assisted on one goal in his previous 16 career games. Michael Rasmussen, Tyler Bertuzzi and Joe Veleno scored for Detroit. Alex Nedeljkovic made 40 saves. Both teams were playing their final game prior to the All-Star break.