Colorado’s Walker flashing potential as a sophomore

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

Jabari Walker is a 6-foot-9 sophomore on Colorado’s basketball team who can do things few people his size can. Walker is also still learning the college game, so his flashes of brilliance sometimes come with doses of reality. Walker arrived at Colorado as a four-star recruit and had a solid freshman season, averaging 7.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 26 games as a backup. The Buffaloes needed him to fill a bigger role this season with such a young team and Walker has produced, averaging 13.8 points and 8.5 rebounds. His 3-point shooting has dropped from last season and he’s been prone to turnovers, but he has an upside that could land him late in the first round of the NBA draft.