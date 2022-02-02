Blackhawks owner apologizes for response to Kyle Beach talk

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz has apologized after he angrily rejected any conversation connected to the franchise’s response when a player said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach. Wirtz made his remarks at a town hall. It was the first time the franchise’s top leaders had faced questions in public since the team published a report by an outside law firm that found the organization badly mishandled Kyle Beach’s allegations that he was assaulted by then-video coach Brad Aldrich during the team’s run to the 2010 Stanley Cup title. Wirtz says his response to two questions by reporters “crossed the line”