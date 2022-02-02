Alpine skiing hill at Beijing Olympics is a new test for all

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

None of the elite athletes competing when Alpine skiing starts next Sunday at the Olympics ever has been on the course that will be used to determine who takes home the medals. That’s because Beijing does not host World Cup races regularly and the test events normally held before a Winter Games were called off because of the coronavirus pandemic. The only chances they have had so far to see the slope were via video footage and glimpses from a nearby training hill in China. The first official training runs for the men’s downhill are scheduled for Thursday.