All-Star Talbot makes 30 saves, Wild beat Blackhawks 5-0

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Cam Talbot made 30 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-0 on Wednesday night to extended their points streak to 10 games. Mats Zuccarello, Kevin Fiala and Frederick Gaudreau each had a goal and an assist for surging Minnesota. The Wild head into the NHL’s All-Star break on a 9-0-1 roll. Fiala extended his career-high points streak to 12 games, matching Mikael Granlund’s Wild record set in 2017. Kirill Kaprizov scored his team-leading 19th goal to stretch his career-best points streak to eight games. Nico Sturm also connected to help Minnesota improve to 3-0-0 against fading Chicago.