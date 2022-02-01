Skip to Content
Goalie Saros earns 100th win, Predators defeat Canucks 4-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had two goals, and Juuse Saros made 30 saves in the 100th win of his NHL career, leading the Nashville Predators to a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Ryan Johansen and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won four of its last five games. Matthew Highmore and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko made 24 saves for Vancouver, which has lost two of three. 

