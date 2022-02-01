AP source: Jaguars interview ex-Vikings GM Spielman for role

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville’s meandering coaching search has a new twist. The Jaguars have interviewed former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman for an undisclosed front-office role. That’s according to a person familiar with the process who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. It’s unclear what role Spielman could take on in Jacksonville. He could become an assistant GM under Trent Baalke. The 59-year-old Spielman spent the last 16 years in Minnesota.