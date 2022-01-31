Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:08 pm

Wisconsin hires Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator

KEYT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s new offensive coordinator is coming from the pro ranks. Bobby Engram has spent eight seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, first as a wide receivers coach and most recently as a tight ends coach. He’s also familiar to Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst, because Engram was Chryst’s wide receivers coach at Pittsburgh in the 2012-13 season. Engram has a son, Dean Engram, who will play wide receiver for Wisconsin in the upcoming season. Chryst essentially handled the offensive coordinator role this past season.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content