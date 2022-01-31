Goodwin’s 21 help Cavs beat Pelicans 93-90 without Garland

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched a career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and the Cleveland Cavaliers shook off an ugly road loss by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90. The Cavs were without star guard Darius Garland due to a sore lower back. Kevin Love added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavs, who trailed by nine in the fourth quarter. Cedi Osman had a career-high 12 assists for Cleveland. Devonte’ Graham scored 20, Jaxson Hayes 19 and Jonas Valanciunas had 16 for the Pelicans. New Orleans has lost four straight.