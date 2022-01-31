Fillier, Harvey among women’s hockey’s next generation

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

Canadian forward Sarah Fillier and United States defenseman Carolina Harvey are considered to be among women’s hockey’s next generation of stars in preparing to make their Olympic debuts at the Beijing Winter Games. Both are the youngest players on their respective teams. The 21-year-old Fillier is a dynamic skater with a deft scoring touch while playing on Canada’s second line. The 19-year-old Harvey is a play-making, two-way defender, who also possesses a hard slap shot. Canada’s roster features seven skaters making their Olympic debuts. America’s defending gold-medal winning roster features eight newcomers.